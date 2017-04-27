Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $5 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.93 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $5 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $21.4 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Aegis increased their target price on Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) opened at 110.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $841,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $324,377,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $247,486,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $217,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

