$360,000.00 in Sales Expected for pSivida Corp. (PSDV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) to report sales of $360,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for pSivida Corp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $420,000.00. pSivida Corp. posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that pSivida Corp. will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $7.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.26 million to $76.2 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover pSivida Corp..

Shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,987 shares. The company’s market cap is $58.78 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. pSivida Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in pSivida Corp. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.65% of pSivida Corp. worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About pSivida Corp.

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

