Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OB. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) opened at 16.54 on Thursday. OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. OneBeacon Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $287 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. OneBeacon Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

OB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

OneBeacon Insurance Group Company Profile

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States.

