Brokerages Anticipate Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) to post sales of $291.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lancaster Colony Corp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $292.3 million. Lancaster Colony Corp. reported sales of $287.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Corp. will report full year sales of $291.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lancaster Colony Corp..

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company earned $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) traded down 1.24% during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,123 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

