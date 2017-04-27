Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) will announce $270.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.1 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.8 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) reported sales of $261.5 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) will report full year sales of $270.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT).

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/270-82-million-in-sales-expected-for-ryman-hospitality-properties-inc-reit-rhp-this-quarter-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) by 13.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after buying an additional 143,558 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) opened at 65.19 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is 102.74%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (REIT) is a finance company in the Specialized REITs industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.