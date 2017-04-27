$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Agrium Inc. (AGU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agrium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.9 billion. Agrium posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agrium will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agrium.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Agrium’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Agrium from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agrium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Agrium from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Agrium in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agrium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Agrium by 22.8% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 14,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Agrium by 26.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 241,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Agrium by 56.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agrium by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agrium by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 92.88 on Thursday. Agrium has a 52 week low of $83.15 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.21%.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

