$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) to post sales of $2.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.4 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reported sales of $1.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.5 million to $32.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.71 million to $69.4 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business earned $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 58.52% and a negative net margin of 191.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price target on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) traded up 2.4327% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.0653. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,877 shares. The firm’s market cap is $16.03 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions stock. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina.

