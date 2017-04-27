United Technologies Co. (UTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.32 Billion

Brokerages expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to post $13.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.58 billion and the lowest is $12.85 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $13.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $13.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.3 billion to $59.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $60.38 billion to $63.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Vetr lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.96 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.01.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 37,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $4,253,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $246,104.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.20 on Thursday. United Technologies has a one year low of $96.89 and a one year high of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

