Analysts Expect Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim's Pride Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Pilgrim's Pride Co. posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim's Pride Co..

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pilgrim's Pride Co. had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Group raised Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at 25.90 on Thursday. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

