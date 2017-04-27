-$1.34 EPS Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.15). La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative net margin of 6,921.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company news, CEO George F. Tidmarsh bought 3,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,234,948.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 149,254 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 154,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,174 over the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up 9.75% during trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,256 shares. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The stock’s market cap is $509.85 million.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. It is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of its technologies and drug candidates for pharmaceutical products.

