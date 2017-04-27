$0.99 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $74.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) traded down 0.89% during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,201 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $75.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

In other news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 488,487 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $35,742,593.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,356,548.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 117,577 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $8,258,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821,726 shares of company stock worth $59,930,138. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

