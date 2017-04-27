$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.86. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) opened at 89.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $355,623.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $878,037.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,091 shares of company stock worth $1,309,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 873.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

