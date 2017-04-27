$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Lease Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Air Lease Corp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease Corp.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.63 million. Air Lease Corp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 26.09%. Air Lease Corp’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Air Lease Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co upped their price objective on Air Lease Corp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Air Lease Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Air Lease Corp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 521,831 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Air Lease Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, EVP Jie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,972,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $154,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease Corp by 286.0% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 397,962 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Air Lease Corp by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 981,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after buying an additional 332,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Lease Corp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,853,000 after buying an additional 235,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease Corp

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

