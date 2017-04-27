$0.75 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.29 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America Corp cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded down 0.58% on Monday, reaching $34.10. 706,077 shares of the company traded hands. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

In related news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $6,996,988.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 323,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

