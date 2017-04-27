Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm earned $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/0-72-earnings-per-share-expected-for-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-this-quarter-updated.html.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $1,006,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,982.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 297.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.03. 197,252 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.69. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.