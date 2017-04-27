$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward Inc (WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm earned $443 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Woodward news, insider Martin Val Glass sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $1,870,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Rulseh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $245,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $989,815.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $6,947,615 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,114,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,630,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 600,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 55,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 890,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward Inc (WWD) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/0-67-earnings-per-share-expected-for-woodward-inc-wwd-this-quarter-updated.html.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) traded down 0.01% during trading on Monday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 219,708 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.21. Woodward has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.