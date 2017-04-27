-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tableau Software Inc (DATA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). Tableau Software posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tableau Software.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company earned $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DATA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.28 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Beers sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $254,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $191,046.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,394 shares of company stock worth $5,133,399 in the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DATA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 107.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,720,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,242,000 after buying an additional 5,030,497 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter valued at $302,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 290,126 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,415,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,671,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,379,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) traded down 0.265% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.725. 200,319 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.96 billion.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

