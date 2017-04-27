$0.45 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $797 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 78.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) traded down 0.68% during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,269 shares. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.45 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/0-45-eps-expected-for-alliant-energy-co-lnt-this-quarter-updated.html.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.