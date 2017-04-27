$0.44 EPS Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.66% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. 149,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,259,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 95.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 595,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 291,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 35.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 394,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

