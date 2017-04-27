-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 32,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $727,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,912,586 shares in the company, valued at $86,702,905.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) traded up 0.227% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.275. The stock had a trading volume of 529,059 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.068 and a beta of 0.53. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

