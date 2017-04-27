$0.31 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Gentex reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter. Gentex had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Wellington Shields downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 10,176 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $211,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $957,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $251,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $770,082 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,059 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Gentex has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

