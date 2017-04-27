$0.11 EPS Expected for athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for athenahealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. athenahealth also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.72 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 target price on athenahealth and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded athenahealth from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 256,200 shares. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51.

In other news, Director John A. Kane sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $353,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in athenahealth during the third quarter worth approximately $24,101,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in athenahealth by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,582,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,854,000 after buying an additional 108,646 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in athenahealth by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,072,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after buying an additional 92,178 shares during the period.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

