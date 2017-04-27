$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,337,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 422,943 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $6,933,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 132,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 1.66% on Thursday, reaching $48.62. 8,802,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.09 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP) This Quarter” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/0-10-earnings-per-share-expected-for-conocophillips-cop-this-quarter-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.