-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Genomic Health reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GHDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Genomic Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered shares of Genomic Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) traded down 0.29% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. 32,374 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Genomic Health has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,606.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 2,495 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $75,074.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,567 shares of company stock worth $777,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,237,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after buying an additional 806,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 914,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

