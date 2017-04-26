Zions Bancorp (ZION) PT Lowered to $42.00

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. FBR & Co raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.73.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded up 2.20% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,269 shares. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $621 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider James R. Abbott sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $313,441.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $69,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,062.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,081 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the first quarter worth $402,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 10,038.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 221,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

