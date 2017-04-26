Zendesk (ZEN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zendesk earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 48 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) traded down 0.98% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,603 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm earned $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.36 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zendesk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/zendesk-zen-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-24-updated.html.

In other Zendesk news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $784,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $49,801.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,325. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.