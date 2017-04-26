Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 156 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 156 ($1.99) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Zegona Communications PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) traded down 2.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.97. The stock’s market cap is GBX 281.32 million. Zegona Communications PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 154.50.

About Zegona Communications PLC

Zegona Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based company focusing on network-based communications and entertainment opportunities. The Company’s segments include Telecable Group and Central Costs. The Telecable Group represents the operational side of telecommunications business of the Company, whereas the Central Costs Segment incorporates the remaining subsidiaries, which represent the administrative segment of the Company and are mainly cost bearing entities and holding companies.

