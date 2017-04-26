Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.89 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Osisko Gold Royalties an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) opened at 10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,788,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 903,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,071,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/zacks-osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or-given-average-rating-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.