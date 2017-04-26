Stone Energy Co. (SGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Despite Stone Energy’s underperformance against the Zacks Oil and Gas – U.S Exploration and Production industry over the last three month, the company posted higher production during the latest quarter on an annual basis. Stone Energy has a multi-year inventory of drilling prospects, and is working on a strategy to fund its growth areas in Appalachia, the Rockies and the Deep Gas/Deepwater in the conventional shelf. It is actively engaged in horizontal well drilling in the Marcellus Shale and involved in various vertical tests in the Bakken Shale play. Consequently, we think Stone Energy offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment.”

SGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Stone Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Securities upgraded Stone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) traded up 1.38% on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 65,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Stone Energy has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company’s market cap is $21.04 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.65) by $1.77. The company had revenue of $113.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92 million. Analysts forecast that Stone Energy will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stone Energy stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,948,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,239,000. Stone Energy makes up about 3.9% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mackay Shields LLC owned 399.66% of Stone Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

