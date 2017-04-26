Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $347.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for Sherwin-Williams have been going up of late. The company sees higher earnings on a year over year basis in 2017. The company has outperformed the Zacks categorized Paints & Allied Products industry over the past three months. Sherwin-Williams is benefiting from its cost control initiatives. Moreover, it remains focused on growth through acquisitions and expansion of operations. Sherwin-Williams should gain from its planned acquisition of Valspar which will allow it to strengthen its position as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams also remains committed to increasing shareholder returns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Vetr cut Sherwin-Williams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $301.22 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded down 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.94. The company had a trading volume of 613,738 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.64 and its 200 day moving average is $287.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $239.48 and a 52 week high of $331.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.20% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post $13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Kilbane sold 22,635 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.47, for a total transaction of $7,344,378.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,558.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Wells sold 4,353 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.21, for a total value of $1,354,697.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,001.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,423 shares of company stock worth $47,242,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

