Sanofi SA (SNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s focus on streamlining its business and pursuing business development deals is encouraging. Meanwhile, Sanofi has several new products in its portfolio and candidates in its pipeline that can contribute to long-term growth. Products like Toujeo, Aubagio and Lemtrada are likely to continue doing well. Moreover, Sanofi’s shares surpassed that of large-cap pharma industry this year so far. Estimates have risen slightly ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, headwinds include a bleak outlook for the Diabetes franchise, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of new products like Praluent.”

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Sanofi SA in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Natixis upgraded Sanofi SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sanofi SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Sanofi SA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi SA in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) opened at 46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Sanofi SA had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business earned $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.5771 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi SA’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sanofi SA’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi SA by 45.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi SA by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi SA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 151,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 72,583 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sanofi SA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi SA

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

