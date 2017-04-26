Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk faces generic threat for several of its products as well as patent expiration issues. We are also concerned about the company’s insulin product prices that are either subsidized or subject to price control. Growth in 2017 is expected to negatively impacted due to the launch of a generic version of Vagifem in the U.S. Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry year to date. The share movement has been flat compared with the industry's gain. However, strong performance of drugs like Victoza, Tresiba, Saxenda, Xultophy, among others, continue to bolster performance. Estimates have been mixed lately ahead of the Q1 earnings results. Novo Nordisk has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) opened at 37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

