Centurylink Inc (CTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In Mar 2017, CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications moved a step closer to completing their proposed merger amid approval of shareholders of both sides. Moreover, CenturyLink remains focused on establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena for enterprise customers. Further, the growing momentum of CenturyLink’s Prism IPTV service has prompted it to plan the launch of its over the top (OTT) services in 2017. However, loss in access lines, reducing legacy voice services revenues, declining subsidy payments by the Federal Universal Service Fund, tough competition, federal regulations and the need to upgrade technology are other risks. Over the past six months, shares of CenturyLink declined 9.9% while the Zacks categorized Wireless National industry’s gained 3.7%.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTL. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.84 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter worth $123,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

