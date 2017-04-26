Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc upgraded TIM Participacoes SA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on TIM Participacoes SA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes SA from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered TIM Participacoes SA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TIM Participacoes SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes SA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) traded down 0.66% on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 312,643 shares. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. TIM Participacoes SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes SA

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

