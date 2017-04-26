Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For first-quarter 2017, Silgan expects earnings to be in the range of $0.48–$0.58, the midpoint of which implies 18% growth year over year. For 2017, Silgan guides earnings per share in the range of $3.15–$3.35. Silgan’s international operations generate approximately 23% of its consolidated net sales, and therefore unfavorable foreign currency translation is likely to hurt results. Further, high debt, interest levels remain concerns for the company. Silgan has underperformed the Zacks categorized subindustry in the past one year. The company's estimates have gone down ahead of its first quarter release.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Silgan Holdings from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) opened at 60.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Silgan Holdings has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Silgan Holdings had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Silgan Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silgan Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,548,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,322,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 105,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings during the third quarter valued at $22,910,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

