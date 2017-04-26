Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) traded up 0.40% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company earned $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

