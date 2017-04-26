Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) to Sell

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) traded down 0.5127% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.9599. 140,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $137.29 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 228,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (Energy Fuels) is engaged in conventional and in situ (ISR) uranium extraction and recovery, along with the exploration, permitting and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It conducts its ISR activities through its Nichols Ranch Project, located in northeast Wyoming.

