DTE Energy Co (DTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DTE Energy’s focus on improving its cost structure and making capital investments in renewable generation, utility infrastructure, environmental compliance assets and reliability of its electric utility systems is appreciable. In addition, the company is focused on its gas pipeline integrity projects. It is also investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. Moreover, DTE Energy’s share price outperformed the Zacks categorized Utility-Electric power industry’s gain. DTE Energy continues to make progress on its non-utility business, which provides diversity to its earnings stream and expects to invest $2.2 to $2.8 billion over the 2017–2021 period. That said increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks are major causes of concern.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $108.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) traded up 0.43% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. 413,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $85.83 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. DTE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $1,669,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,131,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.02 per share, for a total transaction of $65,967.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,814. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

