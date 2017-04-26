Medgenics Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (GNMX)

Medgenics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Medgenics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medgenics’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNMX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Medgenics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Medgenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Medgenics (NASDAQ:GNMX) traded up 2.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 386,558 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $57.15 million. Medgenics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Medgenics (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09.

In other Medgenics news, major shareholder Philip R. Harper acquired 1,058,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $1,884,185.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,786,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMX. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medgenics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 46,149 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

