Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resverlogix Corp. in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Resverlogix Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Resverlogix Corp. (RVX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/zacks-investment-research-comments-on-resverlogix-corp-s-fy2017-earnings-rvx-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) traded down 1.49% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,760 shares. Resverlogix Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $208.87 million.

About Resverlogix Corp.

Resverlogix Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is a development-stage company, which is engaged in developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class small molecule selective Bromodomain and ExtraTerminal domain (BET) inhibitor. Apabetalone is used for the treatment of patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, (including peripheral arterial disease), diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease and orphan diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resverlogix Corp. (RVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.