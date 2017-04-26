Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ekso Bionics Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Ekso Bionics Holdings reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ekso Bionics Holdings.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ekso Bionics Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) traded up 0.3062% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.2098. 27,950 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.30 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Ekso Bionics Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

