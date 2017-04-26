Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celgene Co. (CELG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Celgene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.16 billion. Celgene reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celgene.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,087.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 306.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 70.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,494 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $127.64. Celgene also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 604 call options.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

