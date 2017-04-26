Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cavium Inc (CAVM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cavium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cavium reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cavium will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cavium.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. Cavium’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cavium in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Cavium from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cavium in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cavium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other Cavium news, VP Arthur D. Chadwick sold 63,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $4,451,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,673,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Cavium during the third quarter worth about $132,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Cavium during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cavium during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cavium during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavium by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,133 shares. Cavium has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $73.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The stock’s market cap is $4.71 billion.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

