Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $665.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.6 million and the highest is $670.12 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $640.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $665.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The firm earned $637.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,979 shares in the company, valued at $928,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mogens C. Bay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $7,974,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,580,487.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,154,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8,306.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $5,652,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 463,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) traded up 0.26% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.00. 43,939 shares of the company traded hands. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $165.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-valmont-industries-inc-vmi-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-623-81-million-updated.html.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.