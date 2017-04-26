Brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners L.P..

Several brokerages have commented on TGP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-teekay-lng-partners-l-p-tgp-to-post-0-36-eps-updated.html.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) traded up 0.11% on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 33,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 17.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 133,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.