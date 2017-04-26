$32.24 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Residential Corp (RESI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will post sales of $32.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Residential Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.7 million to $33.78 million. Altisource Residential Corp reported sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Residential Corp will report full-year sales of $32.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.85 million to $175.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $223.99 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Residential Corp.

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Altisource Residential Corp had a negative net margin of 338.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RESI. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Altisource Residential Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Residential Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Altisource Residential Corp from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Altisource Residential Corp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, CEO George G. Ellison acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Residential Corp during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) traded up 2.28% on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 135,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company’s market capitalization is $794.27 million. Altisource Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Altisource Residential Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.22%.

Altisource Residential Corp Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

