Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post sales of $285.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.51 million and the lowest is $276.2 million. SL Green Realty Corp posted sales of $416.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will report full year sales of $285.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. SL Green Realty Corp had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm earned $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) traded down 1.47% on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 356,796 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $120.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.48%.

In related news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total transaction of $10,560,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,560,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp by 149.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp by 13,531.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp by 321.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 151,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 115,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Corp Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

