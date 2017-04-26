Zacks: Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.90. RenaissanceRe Holdings posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe Holdings.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm earned $353.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe Holdings from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RenaissanceRe Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.95.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) opened at 141.76 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings has a 12 month low of $107.27 and a 12 month high of $150.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $979,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,044,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rider Fonner Todd sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total value of $566,495.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,210.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,049 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,976. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

