Brokerages Anticipate Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc (NASDAQ:LGGNY) will report sales of $0.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Legal & General Group Plc’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Legal & General Group Plc.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Legal & General Group Plc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (NASDAQ:LGGNY) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 2,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.
Legal & General Group Plc Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).
