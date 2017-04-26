Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.78.

Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded up 0.2796% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.1645. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,309 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3652 and a beta of 0.76. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $91.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $545,683.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,566.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $813,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

